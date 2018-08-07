Home Cities Vijayawada

Priority to alternative energy sources, storage facilities: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu launches the high energy density storage device developed by BEST.

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the high energy density storage device, which was developed by Bharat Energy Storage Technology (BEST).At a programme held in the Grievance Hall at Undavalli near here on Monday, Naidu said as part of second phase of power reforms, priority is being given to alternative energy sources and storage facilities. Stating that solar and wind power have become sustainable energy at present, he suggested the students to concentrate on research and come up with innovative ideas as there is a huge potential for solar energy and no other country can beat India in this field.

Recalling that the first phase of power reforms was introduced by him during 1997-98, he said the initiative doubled the production of power in the erstwhile united AP. After taking up the second phase of power reforms with emphasis on storage, Andhra Pradesh has become a power surplus State. There will be huge demand for energy storage in agriculture, industry, transport, telecom and disaster management sectors and smart power grid will be developed in AP, he said.

He further said Amaravati would be developed as a green city with 50 per cent green cover and renewable energy. Later, the Chief Minister launched renewable purchase obligation compliance monitoring and reporting web tool of AP.Patrick Glynn, Chairman, Bharat Energy Storage Technology,  explained the functioning of BEST thermal storage cell. Unlike standard battery technology, the BEST thermal cell can be charged and discharged simultaneously. It guarantees constant electricity supply as the BEST thermal cell effectively decouples generation from utilisation of electrical energy, he said.

Vijay Maddali, CEO, BEST, said the high energy density storage technology will steer our future towards a clean, sustainable and green energy for secured future. The smallest unit of BEST to be unveiled shortly with 300 kwh capacity, can supply power to 80 houses, he added. 

