Road Transport Authority services go online in district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to offer vehicle registration and other services to the public in a transparent manner, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) of Krishna district made all its services online from Monday, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad.In a press release issued here, Meera Prasad said that the online services initiative was mooted by transport commissioner N Balasubramaniam to bring about transparency in the services offered by the department. It also meant that people would not have to wait in long queues and visit RTA offices several times to get their work done.

The facility will also provide an alternative to the people who currently rely on brokers and officials who demand for bribes to get their work done, he said.Listing out the services made online by the department, the DTC said that people can get their learners’ license, permanent driving license, license renewal and duplication, and international driving license permit.

When it comes to registration, people can get trade certificate, temporary and permanent registrations, renewal and duplication, ownership transfer, address change, No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and others.He called upon the people to visit www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org and avail its services, sitting at home.