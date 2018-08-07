Home Cities Vijayawada

Take measures to save crops: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Collectors

 Taking stock of the situation due to deficient rainfall in the State during a teleconference on Neeru Pragathi on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Collectors to take

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking stock of the situation due to deficient rainfall in the State during a teleconference on Neeru Pragathi on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Collectors to take alternative measures for saving the crops and utilise rain guns wherever necessary. Officials concerned were also asked to submit a report on rainfall in the State till July 31 to the Centre at the earliest. Except for two, all the districts in the State have received deficit rainfall this year. Another report on rainfall should be sent to the Centre on August 31, he said. 

The Chief Minister said in 264 mandals in the State, deficient rainfall was recorded and crops in 90,000 hectares were affected. “On our part, we are making every effort to save the standing crops in 21,000 hectares using rain guns and sprinklers. Similar efforts will be made to protect the remaining crops,” he said. 

Naidu stressed the need for better management of the available groundwater and surface water resources in the drought-prone and drought-hit districts. He asked the officials to expedite the distribution of micronutrients to farmers in Guntur, Anantapur and Srikakulam. Bank loans should be sanctioned for tenant farmers in Anantapur, he said. 

Mentioning the recent statistics released by the Central government, he said Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam figured among top 10 districts in the country in implementation of Krishi Kalyan Abhiyan and asked the officials to continue the good work. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of NREGS works.

