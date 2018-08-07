Home Cities Vijayawada

Xiaomi supplier to open shop in Tirupati

China-based Holitech Technology, a key component supplier of Xiaomi, will soon set up its first manufacturing unit in India at Tirupati.

Published: 07th August 2018 05:53 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and officials of Holitech Technology after signing the `1,400-crore deal at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  China-based Holitech Technology, a key component supplier of Xiaomi, will soon set up its first manufacturing unit in India at Tirupati.An MoU for the Rs 1,400-crore deal providing employment to 6,000 people was signed with the Chinese company in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday. Holitech Technology will manufacture camera modules — thin film transistors, capacitive touch screen modules, flexible printed circuits and fingerprint sensors — for Xaomi in Tirupati and invest nearly $200 million  in the country over a three-year period. Manufacturing is likely to begin by the first quarter of 2019. The unit spread across 75 acres of land will produce 50 million components per month. 

Andhra Pradesh won the deal despite stiff competition from other States by extending several incentives. The State has risen from zero to 29 per cent in terms of mobile phone manufacturing in the country since bifurcation and will soon attain the Chief Minister’s target of attracting $240 billion in investments in the electronic sector, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said.

Xiaomi India vice president and managing director Manu Jain, who was instrumental in Holitech Technology choosing AP as its destination, said suppliers apart from Holitech Technologies too would come forward to invest in AP. “We are pleased to bring several industry firsts to AP and propel the growth of component manufacturing in India,’’ Holitech Technology co-founder and CEO Flame Chen said. 

