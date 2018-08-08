11-year-old stages own kidnap in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Agiripalli town on Tuesday afternoon when news of a class VI boy being kidnapped spread. However, it was learned that the alarm raised was false as the boy was traced in bushes near the school within a couple of hours.

Police reached at the conclusion that he hid there intentionally as he had done this earlier too, in a bid to escape from the school. According to Agiripalli sub-inspector M Yesobu, the 11-year-old Veerla Leela Prasad, a student of sixth standard in a private school in Nuzvid town, went missing at around 1 pm.

The boy’s parents approached the police and lodged a complaint alleging that two youths had kidnapped their child on a bike. A few hours later, the boy made a call to his parents and told them that he had escaped from the kidnappers.