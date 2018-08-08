Advanced control room of fire department to be inaugurated soon in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An advanced control room with data analytics technology and a conference room, which was built on the top floor of Vijayawada fire department two months ago, is set to be inaugurated in ten days.

“We intend to analyse the data of when and how fires are erupting in the State. We are going to establish the time, frequency and location of fires that break out through the technology. We are also going to have a GPS tracker, which will come in handy while looking for the location of the fire,” said K Satyanarayana, Director, Fire department.

The control room has a command centre and a conference hall with projectors and video conference facilities. Meetings between officials will take place there. There is a pantry to store food and beverages and a library where the files will be stored and digitized.

“We also have videos of fire accidents we tended to. We will analyze these videos to study and improve our fire dousing and fire prevention methods,” Satyanarayan said.