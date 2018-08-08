Andhra Pradesh: CRDA commissioner holds meet with Gannavaram farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Cherukuri Sreedhar, assured farmers from Gannavaram who have given their lands for airport development under land pooling scheme (LPS) that the authority would allot plots as per the request of landholders. He said the plots would be allotted in villages other than Nidamarru and Kuragallu as sought by landholders.

In a meeting held at the APCRDA office on Tuesday, Sreedhar explained the development plan of the plots that the landholders were entitled to under the LPS. “As per the suggestions by the landholders, we will allot the plots wherever there is land available. We will also take steps to avoid land allotment in the two villages about which the farmers have reservations,” he told them. He also added that the authority had expedited the process of land allotment. It maybe recalled that a few farmers have been up in the arms over the delay of plot allotment, and staged protests in the past few weeks.

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, former Zilla Parishad chairperson Kadiyala Raghava Rao, CRDA planning director G Nageswara Rao and others were also present in the meeting.