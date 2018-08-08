Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: CRDA commissioner holds meet with Gannavaram farmers

In a meeting held at the APCRDA office on Tuesday, Sreedhar explained the development plan of the plots that the landholders were entitled to under the LPS.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Cherukuri Sreedhar, assured farmers from Gannavaram who have given their lands for airport development under land pooling scheme (LPS) that the authority would allot plots as per the request of landholders. He said the plots would be allotted in villages other than Nidamarru and Kuragallu as sought by landholders.

In a meeting held at the APCRDA office on Tuesday, Sreedhar explained the development plan of the plots that the landholders were entitled to under the LPS. “As per the suggestions by the landholders, we will allot the plots wherever there is land available. We will also take steps to avoid land allotment in the two villages about which the farmers have reservations,” he told them. He also added that the authority had expedited the process of land allotment. It maybe recalled that a few farmers have been up in the arms over the delay of plot allotment, and staged protests in the past few weeks.

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, former Zilla Parishad chairperson Kadiyala Raghava Rao, CRDA planning director G Nageswara Rao and others were also present in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema