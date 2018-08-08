Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Power looms overshadow Nethi Pattu saris

Guntur Nethi Pattu saris, which are made of pure silver zari, are feeling threatened as the power loom sector has taken over the market with mass production and cheaper price tags.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Nethi Pattu saris, which are made of pure silver zari, are feeling threatened as the power loom sector has taken over the market with mass production and cheaper price tags. Consumers now find such saris only in certain shops across the state as most of its production units have already shut down.
Vara Prasad, president of the Mangalagiri Master Weavers Association, said: “There has been a steady decline in availability of Guntur Nethi Pattu saris since the past eight years.

These saris were the first to feel the effect as young women are preferring power loom products over handlooms. Another important factor for this decline is the cheaper rates at which the power loom products are sold when compared to the Nethi Pattu saris, which are sold at `1500-`2000. Most of the manufacturing units of these saris in Krishna and Guntur districts have now shutdown.”

He further listed out the units that have shutdown. Production units in Sunnapu Battila center, Lowbridge, Kothapeta and Old Guntur in Guntur district were closed. In Krishna district, production units at Pedana, Rayavaram, Ghantasala, Polavaram, Ganguru and Yanamalakuduru villages, among other places, were shut down, he said.

Most of the owners and workers of these units have now shifted to other businesses and professions. The owners are selling other textiles, while the workers are tenant farmers and construction labourers, he said.
K Uday, who was previously a handloom worker, said there are many intricacies involved in making Guntur Nethi Pattu saris.

“As production of the saris has gone down, even I had to change my profession and now work as a construction labourer. It takes a lot of skill to make a Guntur Nethi Pattu sari as it is very thick and intricately woven.There is litle demand for the rich cloth. The whole handloom industry is now in the decline. Soon, only power loom clothes will dominate.”

