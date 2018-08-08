Home Cities Vijayawada

Ayesha case: Parents demand CBI probe

To meet DGP RP Thakur with women’s organisations and request him to transfer case to CBI; say SIT failed.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parents of Ayesha Meera, a pharmacy student who was brutally attacked, raped and murdered in December 2007, and women’s organisations have demanded a CBI probe into the case by claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not able to re-investigate it properly.
In this regard, they will meet RP Thakur, the director general of police (DGP), and request him to hand over the case to the CBI.

Ayesha Meera’s parents, women’s organisations and lawyers who are dealing the case said that a detailed inquiry by the CBI will bring out the truth, which will help in arresting the real culprits.

Shamsad Begum, Ayesha’s mother, said: “We have been requesting the government and police to call for a CBI inquiry into the case. But they appointed a SIT for re-investigation and the case has now come back to square one. The team has utterly failed to bring the guilty to justice. Hence, we have decided to meet the DGP and seek CBI’s involvement in the case.”

“The SIT officials were not able to obtain even a single piece of information against the culprits. Their lawyer’s statements requesting narcoanalysis test on the seven suspects at the metropolitan magistrate court proved weak. We still wonder how can the SIT finish their investigation without any physical evidence,” said advocate Pichuka Srinivas.

After the High Court acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu from the murder charge on March 31, 2017, former DGP N Sambasiva Rao had constituted a SIT, headed by Vizag-range DIG Ch Srikanth and three other senior police officials, to conduct a fresh probe.

As part of re-investigation, SIT officials questioned college officials and a few persons residing near the hostel premises where Ayesha was brutally murdered. They further questioned the seven suspects: Koneru Satish Babu, Abburi Ganesh, Chintha Pawan Kumar, hostel warden Inampudi Padma and her husband Sivaramakrishna, and Ayesha’s roommates K Kavitha and Sowmya.

Later, the SIT officials filed a petition with the fourth additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) in March requesting permission to allow all the seven suspects to undergo narcoanalysis test, which was dismissed with the suspects objecting to it stating health concerns.

Meanwhile, after the High Cout pulled up the SIT for the poor investigation, officials are looking for other methods to complete the probe in stipulated time, it is learnt.

On July 13, the HC gave the team an extension of two months and blamed officials’ apathy for not approaching it when the local court dismissed petition for the narcoanalysis test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aysha case CBI probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema