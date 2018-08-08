Ayesha case: Parents demand CBI probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parents of Ayesha Meera, a pharmacy student who was brutally attacked, raped and murdered in December 2007, and women’s organisations have demanded a CBI probe into the case by claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not able to re-investigate it properly.

In this regard, they will meet RP Thakur, the director general of police (DGP), and request him to hand over the case to the CBI.

Ayesha Meera’s parents, women’s organisations and lawyers who are dealing the case said that a detailed inquiry by the CBI will bring out the truth, which will help in arresting the real culprits.

Shamsad Begum, Ayesha’s mother, said: “We have been requesting the government and police to call for a CBI inquiry into the case. But they appointed a SIT for re-investigation and the case has now come back to square one. The team has utterly failed to bring the guilty to justice. Hence, we have decided to meet the DGP and seek CBI’s involvement in the case.”

“The SIT officials were not able to obtain even a single piece of information against the culprits. Their lawyer’s statements requesting narcoanalysis test on the seven suspects at the metropolitan magistrate court proved weak. We still wonder how can the SIT finish their investigation without any physical evidence,” said advocate Pichuka Srinivas.

After the High Court acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu from the murder charge on March 31, 2017, former DGP N Sambasiva Rao had constituted a SIT, headed by Vizag-range DIG Ch Srikanth and three other senior police officials, to conduct a fresh probe.

As part of re-investigation, SIT officials questioned college officials and a few persons residing near the hostel premises where Ayesha was brutally murdered. They further questioned the seven suspects: Koneru Satish Babu, Abburi Ganesh, Chintha Pawan Kumar, hostel warden Inampudi Padma and her husband Sivaramakrishna, and Ayesha’s roommates K Kavitha and Sowmya.

Later, the SIT officials filed a petition with the fourth additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) in March requesting permission to allow all the seven suspects to undergo narcoanalysis test, which was dismissed with the suspects objecting to it stating health concerns.

Meanwhile, after the High Cout pulled up the SIT for the poor investigation, officials are looking for other methods to complete the probe in stipulated time, it is learnt.

On July 13, the HC gave the team an extension of two months and blamed officials’ apathy for not approaching it when the local court dismissed petition for the narcoanalysis test.