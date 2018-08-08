Home Cities Vijayawada

CITU, YSRTUC strike  partially successful in Andhra Pradesh

However, RTC officials operated the services as usual. Several auto-rickshaws also operated normally in the city post-noon.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

A passenger watching the strike through an RTC bus window on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of CITU and YSR Congress Trade Union (YSRTUC) took out a procession from Old Bus Stand to Lenin Centre here on Tuesday to protest against the Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill, hike in third party insurance premium, and the all time high prices of petrol and diesel.
Commuters had a difficult time in the morning as auto and taxi drivers participated in the day-long strike, following the nation wide call made by All India Motor Transport Organisation.

However, RTC officials operated the services as usual. Several auto-rickshaws also operated normally in the city post-noon.

“The strike was a complete success in the city as several auto drivers and taxi operators stayed off the roads for most part of the day,” said YSRTUC president P Gowtham Reddy.

“The Centre should recall its proposal of making amendments to the MV Bill which ruins the livelihood of workers in the transport sector,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema