CITU, YSRTUC strike  partially successful in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of CITU and YSR Congress Trade Union (YSRTUC) took out a procession from Old Bus Stand to Lenin Centre here on Tuesday to protest against the Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill, hike in third party insurance premium, and the all time high prices of petrol and diesel.

Commuters had a difficult time in the morning as auto and taxi drivers participated in the day-long strike, following the nation wide call made by All India Motor Transport Organisation.

However, RTC officials operated the services as usual. Several auto-rickshaws also operated normally in the city post-noon.

“The strike was a complete success in the city as several auto drivers and taxi operators stayed off the roads for most part of the day,” said YSRTUC president P Gowtham Reddy.

“The Centre should recall its proposal of making amendments to the MV Bill which ruins the livelihood of workers in the transport sector,” he added.