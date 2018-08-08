Home Cities Vijayawada

Farmer dies of electric shock in Vijayawada

A farmer in Mylavaram mandal died of electrocution on Tuesday afternoon after he came in contact with a live wire.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A farmer in Mylavaram mandal died of electrocution on Tuesday afternoon after he came in contact with a live wire.

According to Mylavaram police, the farmer was identified as Dunaka Venkata Gangadhar (40), a resident of Velvadam village in Mylavaram mandal, and was reportedly on his way to his fields in the neighbouring Ganapavaram village.

At the time of the incident, he was said to be carrying paddy seedlings on his head and came in contact with a live electric wire and fell on the ground.

