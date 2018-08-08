Farmer dies of electric shock in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A farmer in Mylavaram mandal died of electrocution on Tuesday afternoon after he came in contact with a live wire.
According to Mylavaram police, the farmer was identified as Dunaka Venkata Gangadhar (40), a resident of Velvadam village in Mylavaram mandal, and was reportedly on his way to his fields in the neighbouring Ganapavaram village.
At the time of the incident, he was said to be carrying paddy seedlings on his head and came in contact with a live electric wire and fell on the ground.
Engagements
- Coin Distribution Mela to be inaugurated by Andhra Bank Circle GM KSD Siva Vara Prasad at Andhra Bank Branch on the premises of Hindu College in Guntur at 10 am on Wednesday.
- AP State level special officers workshop on Grama Darshini to start at CK Convention Center, Atmakur village of Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district at 10 am on Wednesday.