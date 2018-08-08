‘Slap notices on tax defaulters’, says Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the civic body lagging behind in collecting revenue through property tax, City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Tuesday directed the revenue wing officials to serve notices to the owners of the houses who owe Rs 50,000 and above property tax.

In a meeting, Sreedhar directed deputy commissioner (revenue) G Subba Rao to identify irregularities in buildings in each administrative circle of the city and revise the property tax as per norms.