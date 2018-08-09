Home Cities Vijayawada

187 belt shops sealed across Andhra Pradesh

During the raids, officials found 187 belt shops running illegally in the State and sealed them. 405 litres of liquor, 6.5 litres of beer and three vehicles were seized from their possession.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on the orders of the Excise and Prohibition Director of Enforcement, K Venkateswara Rao, surprise raids were carried out by officials across the State on Wednesday and cases against 189 persons were filed for running belt shops. As many as 187 shops were sealed and all the accused were arrested.

According to the excise department officials, several teams of enforcement wing officials and excise officials raided wine shops and bars across State and found that license holders were running these belt shops to push up their sales.

Officials booked 34 cases in Visakhapatnam, 30 cases in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, 12 cases in the two Godavari districts, 22 cases in Kurnool, 19 cases in Kadapa, 11 cases in Anantapur, nine cases in Prakasam, eight cases in Krishna and Chittoor, three cases in Guntur and one case in Nellore.  Venkateswara Rao said the department will continue to raid the belt shops till all of them are closed.

