AP Tourism Development Corporation to set Guinness record by preparing longest ‘pootharekulu’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is all set to prepare the largest ‘pootharekulu’, a traditional sweet from Andhra Pradesh, and set a Guinness record on Thursday.

In order to spread the fame of the traditional sweet across the globe, APTDC is hosting this event at the Berm park. The process of making the 10 meter pootharekulu will start in the morning and go on till the evening. The entire process, which people can witness, is likely to take 6-8 hours.

Managing Director of APTDC, Himanshu Shukla, said that the department was working on giving a global identity to the traditional dishes of Andhra Pradesh, and hence was conducting the iconic event.

“In order to globalise the authentic Andhra dishes, we are conducting many food festivals across the State and we are also working on making the Andhra iconic dish bamboo biryani by training the cooks and chefs in the State,” he added.

For preparing the 10 metre length Pootharekulu, APTDC officials have roped-in top most cooks and experts from Godavari region. The sweet will be prepared in the traditional way, using regular clay pots.

Pootharekulu is a wafer-like sweet created in Atreyapuram, a village and mandal of East Godavari district.It is prepared with a special batter made of rice and cooked in clay pots.The wafers are then wrapped in powdered sugar, jaggery powder, dry fruits etc.