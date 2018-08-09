Nonagenarian man, wife commit suicide in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An aged couple committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Kantrekulapadu village in Musunuru mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday.According to Eluru government hospital sources, Kommana Ramadasu (90) and his wife Achamamba (80) were living alone at Kantrekulapadu.

Ramdas used to take care of his wife who suffered from psychological problems. They owned agriculture land and other properties. According to sources, Ramdas, weighed down by the burden of taking care of his ailing wife at the ripe age, was of late in a state of depression.

The man gave his wife pesticide at his farm on Tuesday night and he himself consumed it. Their relatives who noticed them in an unconscious condition shifted them to the Eluru Government hospital on Tuesday midnight. The couple died in the morning while the arrangements were being made to shift them to Vijayawada. Police registered a case in this regard.