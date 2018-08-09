Home Cities Vijayawada

RTC all set for union elections today in Vijayawada

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of APSRTC’s union polls at its 128 bus depots and five workshop units across the State on Thursday. Elections through postal ballot will be c

Published: 09th August 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of APSRTC’s union polls at its 128 bus depots and five workshop units across the State on Thursday. Elections through postal ballot will be conducted on August 13 and 14.

According to RTC officials, the polling will commence from 5 am and continue till 6 pm. Counting procedure will commence at 6:30 pm and the final result will be announced by 10 pm, when the labour department will declare the recognised union in the Corporation. Around 50,000 employees, against the total of 54,489, will cast their votes. As per the norms, officials and supervisors of the body will stay away from the voting procedure. In this election, the National Mazdoor Union (NMU) is contesting independently, while the Employees Union (EU) has formed an alliance with the Staff Workers and Federation (SWF), APSRTC Karmika Parsiha--affiliated to ruling Telugu Desam Party--and YSR RTC Union. About 6,436 employees who are working in different departments of the corporation are going to cast their vote in the elections at the polling booths established across the Krishna district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APSRTC’s union polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects