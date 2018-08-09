RTC all set for union elections today in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of APSRTC’s union polls at its 128 bus depots and five workshop units across the State on Thursday. Elections through postal ballot will be conducted on August 13 and 14.

According to RTC officials, the polling will commence from 5 am and continue till 6 pm. Counting procedure will commence at 6:30 pm and the final result will be announced by 10 pm, when the labour department will declare the recognised union in the Corporation. Around 50,000 employees, against the total of 54,489, will cast their votes. As per the norms, officials and supervisors of the body will stay away from the voting procedure. In this election, the National Mazdoor Union (NMU) is contesting independently, while the Employees Union (EU) has formed an alliance with the Staff Workers and Federation (SWF), APSRTC Karmika Parsiha--affiliated to ruling Telugu Desam Party--and YSR RTC Union. About 6,436 employees who are working in different departments of the corporation are going to cast their vote in the elections at the polling booths established across the Krishna district.