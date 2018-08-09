Special teams to hold regular checks in Krishna quarries of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of a blast at a quarry in Hatti Belagal of Kurnool in which 11 workers were killed, the Krishna district police administration has asked all its personnel to hold periodical inspections at quarries to prevent irregularities, if any, and check if measures to ensure safety of workers are being taken.

In a meeting with the top brass officials of the Department of Mines & Geology on Tuesday regarding the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials concerned that special police teams should be formed, across the State, which will conduct raids at quarries and stone crushers.

In response to the CM’s instructions, officials told him that the police department was solely responsible for taking action against the erring quarry owners who illegally store explosives that result in accidents.

When TNIE contacted Krishna district superintendent of police Sarvasrestha Tripati, he said that as per his instructions to all the station house officers (SHO) under his jurisdiction, ground-level inspections were conducted in this regard. He added separate teams were constituted to monitor the activities of stone crushers and quarries in the district.

These teams will conduct raids every six months and check details of explosives, and their maintenance and usage at the quarries. In Krishna, quarrying activities is being done at Kanchikacherla, Jaggayapet and Mylavaram mandals. “We will visit their offices periodically and interact with the workers. Severe action will be taken against the management, if they are found flouting norms,” the SP said.