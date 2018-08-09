Vijayawada Municipal Corporation paints images of animals, birds on trees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when several flora and fauna are nearing extinction, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with an idea of painting images of wild animals and birds on trees located on the 1.7 km greenery stretch developed between Ramavarappadu Ring and New Government Hospital Junction.

According to VMC horticulture department officials, the idea was mooted by municipal commissioner J Nivas in order to make younger generations aware of the importance of conservation of flora and fauna for ecological balance. Two years ago, the civic body had developed greenery on the aforementioned stretch, encouraging people to spend time in its pleasant ambiance.

1) VMC’s initiative to beautify the city by having tree trunks painted with images of birds and animals reminds us of the grim reality that many birds like sparrows face extinction .( 2) A lonely sparrow spotted on a shrub in city . Once these beautiful birds were part of our households and moved in flocks | R V K RAO/ P Ravindra Babu

Buoyed by people’s response to it and with the objective of attracting more people to the stretch, the VMC has taken up the task of painting wild animals and birds on the trees.Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, VMC Circle-III Executive Engineer MI Prabhakar said that the civic body had taken up the painting works with general funds on the greenery stretch to provide a pleasant ambiance to the morning walkers who came to the stretch.

The stretch had 90 large and 130 medium trees, and approximately Rs 2,000- Rs 2,500 were spent on each tree for painting images of animals and birds for the future generations to see, he said.The EE added that solar street lights will be also installed on the stretch to add to its beauty and benches will be put on its sides for the convenience of people.The works will be completed by the end of this month and we are considering to replicate the same in various other greenery stretches across the city, he said.