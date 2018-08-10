Home Cities Vijayawada

Congress all for tribals: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy

The Congress on Thursday asserted that its commitment to the welfare of tribals was unquestionable.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress activists take part in a rally with 75-feet-long Tricolour as part ofthe 76th anniversary celebrations of Quit India Movement in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress on Thursday asserted that its commitment to the welfare of tribals was unquestionable. Displaying 76-metre Tricolour on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Quit India movement at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday, AICC State in-charge Oommen Chandy and APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy called upon tribal youths to support the party.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the Congress government in the undivided State distributed 12 lakh acres of land and pattas among tribals.

“We have always stood by them and worked to protect the rights of tribals. It is unfortunate that the present government in the State and at the Center are diluting the provisions of various Acts meant for protecting the rights of Adivasis and Forest Rights Act,” Raghuveera Reddy said.

Earlier, a peace rally was taken out from Lenin Centre to Andhra Ratna Bhavan and a meeting with leaders of Youth Congress, Seva Dal, NSUI, Mahila Congress, NTUC and other frontal organizations was held.

