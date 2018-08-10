Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Controversy’,  ‘Jaya Ho’ to be enacted across Andhra Pradesh

The recently-constituted Nataka Academy has selected two political plays for performance across the State.

Published: 10th August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The recently-constituted Nataka Academy has selected two political plays for performance across the State. They are titled ‘Jaya Ho’ and  ‘Controversy’ and were performed by Gurajada Kala Mandiram and New Star Modern Theatre respectively.

‘Controversy’, written by renowned playwright and actor, MS Chowdary, is about the State government’s ‘fight’ against the Central government for Special Category Status (SCS) while ‘Jaya Ho’, written by M Sanjeev, highlights various government schemes.

Vizai Bhaskar, Director, Department of Language and Culture, told Express, “Drama has been there for centuries and they have always pointed out the flaws in people’s way of life. They are a form of criticism that are very useful for collective improvement of the people. They need to be truthful and unbiased to have true values.”  

“The plays will be performed in hundreds of programmes planned by the Nataka Academy this year. They will tackle political issues as well. We are going to revive the great tradition of drama that reflects the society we live in,” said Gopala

Krishna, Director, Nataka Academy.  MS Chowdary, author of Controversy, told Express, “I have written the play to comment on the injustice done to the State with regard to the Central government’s promise of according SCS to Andhra Pradesh. We have Golden Nandi winning actors who will perform the play in the upcoming programmes across the State.”

