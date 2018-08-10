First Cybercrime Police Station comes up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To deal with the growing number of cybercrimes effectively, the State’s first cybercrime police station was launched adjacent to the City Police Commissioners Office here on Thursday. The facility was formally inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur in the presence of Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and AP Police Housing Corporation Chairman Sk Nagula Meera.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur underscored the need for tackling cybercrimes like frauds involving finance, online purchasing, internet banking and sharing of One Time Password (OTP) with unknown persons on mobile, which are increasing rapidly in the city.

The newly inaugurated police station will detect, register, and investigate cybercrimes, he said. Special training was given to security officials for manning the police station and its modern equipment meant for dealing with cybercrimes.

The DGP said that another full-fledged cybercrime police station will be inaugurated at Visakhapatnam in a week. Presently, 60 per cent of the department’s staff has a technical background, and was recruited a year ago to help the authority tackle cybercrimes.

In Vijayawada alone, the department has sanctioned 400 police personnel and vehicles to be given to the commissionerate in order to assist the authority in reducing cybercrimes, he said.

“Plans are afoot to establish seven cybercrime labs at State police headquarters (Mangalagiri), Anantapur police training centre, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada shortly. These cybercrime labs will help the staff to technologically update themselves to be able to address the cases fast,” Thakur added.

Police have also dedicated a phone number, 7328909090, for the victims to lodge complaints on. They can text, send videos and photos on WhatsApp as evidence against the ones they are accusing of committing cybercrimes.

Earlier, the DGP had also flagged off 12 interceptor vehicles from KS Vyas Complex for improving visible policing and to reduce road accidents in the city.

The interceptor vehicles will be stationed at 16 locations across the city and will be monitored from the Police Control Room which will be under the supervision of an inspector round-the-clock. Each interceptor vehicle will be equipped with breath analyser, digital camera, GPS device, bulletproof jacket, body protector, helmet, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, VHF set, rope, dragon light, traffic cone and cordon tape bundle etc.