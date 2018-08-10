Home Cities Vijayawada

Multiplexes asked to lift bar on food from outside in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 10th August 2018 04:04 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be seen as a major relief for movie buffs who frequent multiplexes and leave with a hole in their pocket after consuming overpriced edibles sold there, the Krishna District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-II, in a landmark decision on Thursday, directed the Legal Metrology Department to ensure that food and drinks brought from outside are allowed inside theatres. The forum has been looking into a couple of petitions filed by the Consumers Guidance Society against multiplex managements since April 2017.

Judge R Madhava Rao in his verdict directed officials concerned to impose a fine of `5 lakh each on the packaged drinking water and beverage companies towards compensation for illegal enrichment by way of dual MRP and deposit the amount to the State Consumer Welfare Fund within two months. In addition to this, the companies should also pay `5,000 as compensation to the complainants.

The judge, who read out the judgement in Telugu for the convenience of the common man, directed the managements of multiplexes to allow customers to bring their own food to prevent dual MRP on their premises. As per Legal Metrology guidelines, multiplexes should install a list mentioning clearly details of packaged foods being sold, including manufacturer’s name, production address, weight, date of manufacture and price. Free drinking water should also be supplied to movie goers at multiplexes.

