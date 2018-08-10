Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM University-Andhra Pradesh ties up with German institute

The SRM University, AP-Amaravati and Steinbeis Global Institute Tuebingen of Germany have formally came to an understanding to set up a ‘Center of Excellence in Mechatronics and Industrial Robotics ‘,

Published: 10th August 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The SRM University, AP-Amaravati and Steinbeis Global Institute Tuebingen of Germany have formally came to an understanding to set up a ‘Center of Excellence in Mechatronics and Industrial Robotics ‘, conducting a certificate course in Global Marketing and Sales, exchange of students and organising an International summit with Industry and academia.

A team from Steinbeis Global Institute led by its Managing Partner Dr Bertram Lohmuller visited SRM University on Thursday and discussed various aspects of mutual interest with the SRM University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao.

In their discussions, the Steinbeis Global Institute has proposed to set up a Center of Excellence in Mechatronics and Robotics at SRM University, AP- Amaravati. They also proposed to offer a 77-hour online certificate course in Global Marketing and Sales which mainly deals with international laws in business agreements.

Prof. Narayana Rao stressed bilateral exchange of students and internships to benefit the students from SRM University for which Steinbeis Global Institute formally agreed.

