Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Case solved, but where’s the saree?

Almost a week after a silk saree offered to Goddess Kanaka Durga went missing and a furore ensued, there are few answers on where the object de curiosité is.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost a week after a silk saree offered to Goddess Kanaka Durga went missing and a furore ensued, there are few answers on where the object de curiosité is. Reliable sources expressed suspicion that the saree is still with Kodela Surya Latha, the trust board member who was given the pink slip after former executive officer M Padma submitted a report to the government stating the former had pilfered the saree worth Rs 18,000.

The government on Friday relieved M Padma from the post of temple executive officer and appointed her the Managing Director of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation. As no police complaint was lodged by either Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanams or the devotees who offered the saree, the One Town Police which conducted an informal inquiry into the incident chose to remain tight-lipped on details of the missing saree.

On August 6, Padmaja, a devotee from Undavalli village offered, among other things, a saree made of fine silk to the Goddess as part of celebrating the auspicious month of Ashadam. To her shock, the saree went missing minutes after it was set aside after being presented to the presiding deity. A worried Padmaja enquired about her saree to priests who told her that Surya Latha had taken it away to get it registered. When the devotees found that the saree had not been taken to the registration counter, they cried foul. With temple officials maintaining secrecy over the issue — they were reluctant to share CCTV footage with police — the devotees alleged that the saree was with Surya Latha.

Temple authorities decided not to involve police in the investigation to avoid “tarnishing the image of the temple”. “Temple officials have kept the CCTV footage in their custody. We requested them to submit evidence, but they refused to do so,” said One Town inspector D Kasi Viswanath. “We’re investigating the issue. It is not good to comment when the investigation is still underway. We will find the saree soon,” a temple official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goddess Kanaka Durga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala