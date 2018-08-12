Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Southwest Monsoon vigorous in coastal areas; low pressure likely

With the Southwest Monsoon active over Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains continued to lash the coastal region on Saturday.  

Published: 12th August 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Southwest Monsoon active over Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains continued to lash the coastal region on Saturday.  Torrential rains occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts between Friday night and Saturday morning. With the influence of cyclonic circulation of winds, a low pressure is likely to occur in the next 48 hours in Bay of Bengal.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rains was experienced in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur districts. Weathermen are forecasting that heavy rains are likely to continue for the next 24-48 hours.
According to the Indian Meterologica Department officials, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh now lies over south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in the next 48 hours.

A trough runs from Jharkhand to the west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast across Odisha at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and  Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) has issued a high wave alert.  

Waves ranging from 3.5 metres to 3.8 metres are forecasted in the next 48 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district to Baruva in Srikakulam.

The current speed of waves varies between 204 cm/sec and 289 cm/sec. Fishermen have also been cautioned not to venture into the sea.

On Saturday, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts witnessed heavy rainfall between 5 cm and 13 cm. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts received 3-7 cm rainfall.
Visakhapatnam city received maximum rainfall of more than 10 cm on Saturday. Interior parts of Krishna district such as Avanigadda, Kaikalur and Nagayalanka experienced rain between 6 and 6.8 cm. In East Godavari district, heavy rains were recorded at Vararamachandrapur and Kakinada.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD’s weather forecasting officer K Naga Ratna said: “Monsoon is active over coastal parts of the state. However, it is slightly weak over Rayalaseema region. Due to active circulation of winds over the north bay of bengal, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall of about 10 cm in the next 48 hours. A fresh low pressure is likely to occur on August 13, and the northern districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will experience heavy rains.”

Downpour continues
Torrential rains occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts between Friday night and Saturday morning
A low pressure area is very likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. Fishermen are cautioned not to venture into sea

