Moonsoon turns Vijayawada roads into pools

VIJAYAWADA: Pothole-ridden roads and vacant plots, overgrown with bushes leading to health threat for the residents, are the twin problems that trouble people living in the Nagarjuna Nagar area.

Commuting through the arterial roads of Nagarjuna Nagar has become a herculean task both for the passersby and motorists, as the recent rains have turned the already pothole-ridden roads of the area into segments that more resemble small water pools than city roads. Despite several pleas made by the residents of the area to the civic body officials, they reportedly have adopted a wait-a-watch attitude on the issue, thereby adding to the woes of the local people.

‘’Over the months, vehicular traffic has been steadily increasing in the colony, with several automobile companies setting up their showrooms and service centres in the area. As it is monsoon, the pothole-ridden roads have turned into water pools making it difficult for the people either to drive down or even walk on the roads,’’ said Sunkara Durga Prasad, a resident of Nagarjuna Nagar. Lamenting that the civic body was responsible for the poor condition of the roads, another resident N Surekha said that a representation to re-carpet the arterial roads before the monsoon had already been submitted to the officials, but no action had been taken so far, posing a serious threat to the commuters. At least by now, the officials should have evolved the necessary steps to re-carpet the roads in the colony to prevent the happening of any untoward incidents, she said.

The other major problem haunting the people of the locality is the thick vegetation that has developed on the vacant plots and are posing health threats and at times sleepless nights for the residents, as bandicoots sometimes burrow their way into their homes. “The stagnant sewage and the wild growth of vegetation in the vacant plot adjacent to my house pose a serious health hazard. A week ago, the officials concerned directed the owner of the vacant plot to clear the filth and garbage dumped there, but he did not do so,’’ alleged B Supraja another resident of the locality.

When contacted, a VMC official of the engineering department said that complaints pertaining to potholed roads in Nagarjuna Nagar had been considered and instructions were given to the ground-level staff to conduct a survey and prepare estimates for re-carpeting the roads in the locality. Commenting on the problems related to the vacant plots the officials of the public health department said that directions had already been given to the sanitary inspectors to initially serve notices to the respective plot owners and if they failed to clear the wastes still, to impose hefty fines on them.

