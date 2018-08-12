Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway help desk to address pensioners’ grievances in Vijayawada

With an objective to address the grievances of Railway pensioners, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to operate a ‘pensioners’ help desk’ under its ambit from August 13 to September 14.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to address the grievances of Railway pensioners, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to operate a ‘pensioners’ help desk’ under its ambit from August 13 to September 14.

In Vijayawada division, the help desks which will be operational soon, were established at the Divisional Railway Manager Office near the railway station and wagon workshop at Guntupalli.  

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the SCR officials stated that all the pensioners of SCR could approach the desk for lodging pension-related grievances, as well as to obtain information on pension payment and the status of their 7th Central Pay Commission pension revision.

The pensioners are also requested to carry a copy of the last issued Pension Payment Order (PPO) and Service Certificate with them, as that would help the desk to address their concerns immediately.

