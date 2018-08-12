Vijayawada: Food in multiplexes to become affordable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Consumer Court - Vijayawada passed a judgment saying that high prices of food items at eateries in shopping malls and multiplex theatres should be brought down and made affordable for common public, the district administration has decided to hold a meeting with shopping mall management and Legal Metrology department on Saturday.

Krishna district joint collector Vijay Krishnan gave instructions to officials concerned to serve notices to errant multiplex theatres.

In the meeting, district officials and the Legal Metrology and multiplex theatre management will discuss how to bring down the exorbitant food prices. Despite surprise checks carried out by the Civil Supplies minister Pratipati Pullarao on dual MRP, there seems to be no relief to moviegoers.

“A meeting will be conducted with all the stakeholders, and action will be taken against errant shopping malls and multiplexes,” said Krishna district collector Lakshmikantham.