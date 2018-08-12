Vijayawada: Heavy inflows into Prakasam, pumps at Pattiseema shut

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy inflows from Munneru, Wyra, Paleru and other rivers reaching Prakasam Barrage, the Water Resources department is planning to release about 3,000-5,000 cusecs of surplus water downstream. The officials said that about four gates are expected to be lifted in the wee hours of Sunday.

In a press meet on Saturday, the officials said that more than 14 pumps at Pattiseema were shut down in order to manage the heavy inflows. “With heavy rains in the catchment area of Krishna in Telangana, about 14,500 cusecs of water from Munneru had flown in the barrage in the morning. The flow reduced by evening. However, the flows from Wyra and Paleru have increased.

Once the water level at the barrage reaches 12 ft, we will lift the gates,” Water Resources superintending engineer of Vijayawada, KVLNP Choudary said. Depending on the inflows, the department will manage the crest gates.

The department officials further said that diversion of 5,000 cusecs from Pulichintala project to the Barrage has also been stopped. “We diverted about 10,000 cusecs -- 8,000 cusecs to the Krishna delta canals and 2,000 cusecs to Guntur -- by Saturday morning so that we can push the water for protection of standing crops. After July 16, there were no rains, and farmers in the Krishna delta faced problems. So, we will divert as much water as we can, and release the surplus downstream,” they explained.

Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantham directed the officials to alert the people living in low-lying areas and to take steps to avoid inundation due to the water inflows.

