5 staffers of IIIT-Nuzvid suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IIIT-Nuzvid Director V Venkata Dasu on Sunday suspended four security guards and one outsourcing employee after they were caught consuming alcohol and inviting outsiders into the campus.

According to reliable sources, the five accused staffers formed a team and undertook these ventures during night hours. When the campus management observed their activities in CCTV footages, campus director Venkata Dasu was informed.

He called for an internal inquiry and suspended the staff after they were proved guilty. However, no case was filed regarding this incident.