Heavy rain likely in North Andhra Pradesh coastal districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains continue to lash Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in huge inflows in barrages across the State. As on Monday, the inflow in Prakasam Barrage was around 51,168 cusecs and for the first time in three years, the water resources department officials lifted 64 gates of the barrage on Monday afternoon. When the inflow reduced in the evening, the officials shut 10 gates.

Speaking over this, Superintending Engineer KVLNP Choudary said, “As rains are not heavy in the catchment area of Munneru and Kattaleru, the flow was reduced by evening. Depending on the inflow, we are lifting and shutting gates. Today, we released about 10,618 cusecs to the eastern, western and Guntur canals.”

Weathermen are warning people of heavy rains due to the formation of new low pressure over North Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari.

According to the IMD officials, a low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal Coast due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over North Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood. Associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level, tilting south-westwards.

Currently, high cloud movement persists over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, due to which moderate to heavy rains may occur at places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari Districts. Similarly, light to moderate rains may occur at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

In the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains occurred in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. Peddapuram of East Godavari district received a maximum rainfall of 12 cm and Vijayawada urban, Krishna district, received the season’s highest rainfall, about 8 cm. On Monday, Srikakulam received a heavy rainfall, measuring around 8 cm.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) issued a high wave alert. Waves ranging from 3.5 - 3.8 meters are forecasted for the next 48 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Dugarajapatnam, Nellore district, to Baruva, Srikakulam district.

The current speed varies between 174-289 cm per second. Fishermen were cautioned not to venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh as it will be rough. Heavy wind alert was also issued as a low-pressure area has formed over North West Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast.