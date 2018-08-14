Surrogacy allegation an attack on doctors, says Indian Medical Association chairman KRN Tagore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr KRN Tagore, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Vijayawada, said the allegation of surrogacy made against Karthika Datta’s IVF Center and its doctors need to be seen as an attack on doctors.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, Dr Tagore condemned the criminal case filed and the non-bailable warrant issued against Dr Kolli Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ramadevi based on a complaint made by a woman from Guntur.

The IMA doctors would meet the DGP and file a complaint against the allegations, he said. “The woman who filed the complaint worked at an IVF centre in Guntur. She came to work at Karthika Datta’s IVF Centre through her friend. A day after she joined, she fell ill and doctors treated her for stomach pain. She lodged a false complaint stating she was detained by the doctors for surrogacy and is blackmailing them for money,” he added.

Former president of IMA Vijayawada, Dr V Ram Prasad, and advocate MNV Prasad Babu were among others present during the press conference.