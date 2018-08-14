Home Cities Vijayawada

Upset over Husband's dowry demand, Professor hangs herself

Husband, in-laws mentally harassed, threatened Shanmukhi for dowry, police say.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to bear dowry harassment, a 30-year-old engineering college professor committed suicide by hanging at her residence on Sunday late night. The issue came to light after a complaint was lodged by the deceased’s parents in the Patamata Police Station on Monday.

The deceased, Pasupuleti Shanmukhi, was married to Pasupuleti Vijay, also a professor at a private engineering college, since  2012 and had a 10-year-old son Saharsh, the Patamata Police said. While Shanmukhi worked at CR Reddy Engineering College in Eluru, her husband Vijay is employed with the PSR Engineering College, Vijayawada. Vijay was mentally harassing Shanmukhi for the last two years, threatening to divorce her and marry another woman, the police added.

It is believed that the deceased’s husband had extramarital affairs with multiple women and when Shanmukhi did not give in to his divorce demand, Vijay started to demand dowry in addition to the money she earned.

Shanmukhi then started living with her in-laws in Ramavarappadu to avoid conflict with her husband. The woman’s in-laws had also started harassing her and her son Saharsh for the past one year, it is learnt.
“In order to create pressure on Shanmukhi, Vijay started living separately from his family and moved to another house in the city. Unable to bear their torment, she committed suicide by hanging herself,” said the Patamata police.

Following the complaint made by Shanmukhi’s father, Kollapureddy Sivaiah, a case under 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) was registered against husband and members of his family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dowry Dowry death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener