Vijayawada woman burns six-year-old daughter's hands for disobeying

Following a complaint, the Nunna police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A six-year-old girl suffered burns after her mother reportedly inflicted injuries on her with a hot steel spatula for visiting a neighbour’s house with whom the woman had differences.
According to Nunna Inspector MV Durga Rao, the mother, A Shyamala, did not like her daughter visiting her sister-in-law Durga’s house, who lived nearby. When Shyamala saw her children playing in Durga’s house on Sunday evening despite warning her not to go, she got angry and put a hot spatula on both hands of the six-year-old.

Following a complaint, the Nunna police registered a case and took up the investigation. Shyamala works as a house-help at Payakapuram. Her husband Appa Rao has a speech impairment. “Shyamala’s children spent most of their time in Durga’s house. Due to her past conflicts with Durga and her husband, she had warned her children not to visit her house. Meanwhile, Shyamala also asked Durga not to let the children enter her house,’’ the CI said.

As the six-year-old went to Durga’s house to play, Shyamala, in a fit of rage, inflicted injuries on her daughter. A case has been registered under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the mother will be produced in the court, Inspector Durga Rao said.

