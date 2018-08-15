Andhra Pradesh: Brace for heavy rains in next two days, above normal inflows into dams continue 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Underactive monsoon and low pressure area formed in the North West Bay of Bengal, which is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours, Met department warns of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts in the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rains was reported in some parts of north coastal districts, twin Godavari districts and parts of Krishna district, including Vijayawada. With rains continued to batter the upper reaches of Krishna and its tributaries in Karnataka, copious inflows continued into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects. At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the inflows into Srisailam stood at 72,061 cusecs and in Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows stood at 64,435 cusecs.

The inflows into both Dowleswaram barrage on the Godavari and Prakasam barrage on Krishna river continued to be above normal. At 9 p.m., the readings with the Water Resources Department show that Dowleswaram barrage received 6,72,344 cusecs and outflows 6,73,944 cusecs. The inflows into Prakasam Barrage were 21,526 cusecs and the outflows stood at 30,315 cusecs.

According to officials, the highest rainfall of 3.18 cm was recorded in Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district. With the forecast of more rains in the next two days, official machinery has been put on alert to face any eventuality.