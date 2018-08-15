Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Brace for heavy rains in next two days, above normal inflows into dams continue 

On Tuesday, light to moderate rains was reported in some parts of north coastal districts, twin Godavari districts and parts of Krishna district .

Published: 15th August 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari river in spate at Havelock bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Underactive monsoon and low pressure area formed in the North West Bay of Bengal, which is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours, Met department warns of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts in the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rains was reported in some parts of north coastal districts, twin Godavari districts and parts of Krishna district, including Vijayawada. With rains continued to batter the upper reaches of Krishna and its tributaries in Karnataka, copious inflows continued into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.  At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the inflows into Srisailam stood at 72,061 cusecs and in Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows stood at 64,435 cusecs.

The inflows into both Dowleswaram barrage on the Godavari and Prakasam barrage on Krishna river continued to be above normal. At 9 p.m., the readings with the Water Resources Department show that Dowleswaram barrage received 6,72,344 cusecs and outflows 6,73,944 cusecs. The inflows into Prakasam Barrage were 21,526 cusecs and the outflows stood at 30,315 cusecs.

According to officials, the highest rainfall of 3.18 cm was recorded in Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district. With the forecast of more rains in the next two days, official machinery has been put on alert to face any eventuality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss