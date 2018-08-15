Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu moots public radio for connection between villages

AP Fibernet managing director AS Dinesh Kumar said that efforts are being made to employ drones in identifying the potholes on roads in the rural areas.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the progress of e-Pragathi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the officials to study the possibility of setting up a public radio for better communication between the villages.

He said such a system would benefit them during the time of disasters and asked the officials to study the possibility of installing such a system in the villages. With regard to e-Pragathi, officials were directed to complete the targets given to them in time.

Explaining the importance of the data, he said that in the present knowledge economy, those who have more data are the rich and mighty, hence it is imperative that the state improves on that aspect. He wanted the CM Core Dashboard to be improved further so as to have a public interface in real time.  On the occasion, he expressed happiness on Vijayawada and Tirupati finding their names in the list of the top 10 livable cities in the country. Though Visakhapatnam too should have found the name in the list, due to some technical issues, it was not to be the case, he said.

AP Fibernet managing director AS Dinesh Kumar said that efforts are being made to employ drones in identifying the potholes on roads in the rural areas. A total 70,000 km of roads are being planned to be mapped using drones, he explained. The Chief Minister was also informed that steps to set up free wifi points across the state has been expedited. Virtual classroom works in the state would be completed by September.

