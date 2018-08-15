Home Cities Vijayawada

Couple, three-year-old son, found dead in Krishna district

To ensure that they could run their business, they reportedly took loans from a few lenders in the town.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A couple, along with their three-year-old son, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their house in Rajupet village near Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sudhir (31), Jyothi (28) and Dhruv (3). According to Machilipatnam police, the couple had been running a cloth business in Rajupet and incurred huge losses recently.

To ensure that they could run their business, they reportedly took loans from a few lenders in the town. On Tuesday morning around 9 am, on the basis of ‘suspicion’, a neighbour came and knocked on the deceased’s doors. Finding no response, he called other neighbours, who after force opening the door of the house found that all the members of the house were dead. They immediately informed the police.  

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and following preliminary investigation sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Machilipatnam for postmortem. When contacted by TNIE, the police said, “Upset over the losses in his (Sudhir) business, he might have taken the extreme step of committing suicide. We have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident”. The police, however, have registered a case of suspicious death.

Loss in business
The couple had incurred heavy losses in the business. To ensure that they could run their business, they reportedly took loans from a few lenders

