Vijayawada: CM Chandrababu Naidu to distribute Basavatarakam kits today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially launched the distribution of Basavatarakam Mother Kits at a programme held in Grievance Hall at his residence on Tuesday.

The distribution of the Basavatarakam kits will start on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said NTR Baby Kits, which were launched on September 26, 2016, had been distributed to 5,76,673 babies so far.

“Deliveries in government hospitals in the State have increased to 45% in 2017-18 from 42% in 2015-16. The efforts of the State government have reduced infant mortality rate in government hospitals. On an average, 30,000 deliveries are being happened in government hospitals every month,” the Chief Minister said.

Gift to mothers

4.50 lakh Basavatarakam mother kits will be distributed to lactating mothers

K37.37 crore: Money to be spent on kits

K1,038: Cost of each kit

What’s in the kit:

A saree, two scarfs, a blanket, one thermoflask, 40 sanitary napkins