Vijayawada: Infrastructure of ninth most liveable city not up to mark, say residents

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite Vijayawada securing the ninth rank among the most liveable cities in the country in the Ease of Living Index prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), residents of the city are of the view that there are certain shortcomings and the civic body must evolve necessary measures in providing basic amenities at various parts of the city.

Most of the residents that TNIE interacted with were of the opinion that the city had been lacking in proper road infrastructure, underground drainage system and traffic control. “The debt-ridden civic body has been failing to evolve measures in improving the road infrastructure in the city in keeping with the increasing number of vehicles. Though the VMC has assured that 15 roads will be widened to ease traffic congestion, the project has been progressing at a snail’s pace, forcing the motorists and the public to spend more time on the roads,’’ said R Sumanth, an employee of a private company.

Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) founder and professor Ajay Katragadda opined that the civic body should involve NGO’s and other like-minded leaders for the improvement of physical infrastructure in the city - the parameter in which Vijayawada failed to make it to the top ten list of cities across the country under Ease of Living Index. The city, however, has witnessed rapid progress under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, who succeeded in beautifying the canal bund stretches, developing walking tracks, greenery and hygiene. But whatever problems remain must be rectified by the officials and all facilities be made more accessible to the public, he said.

‘’Vijayawada has improved a lot in terms of sanitation and implementing new methods in segregation of garbage. But lack of maintenance of the public parks and open spaces in the city is said to be a major drawback that prevented the city from achieving a better rank in the Ease of Living Index,’’ said MV Anjaneyulu, secretary of Taxpayers’ Association. The VMC officials must allocate enough funds for providing basic amenities at the parks, which were in a bad shape, he said.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that the responsibility on “our shoulders have increased a lot following the rankings (the city got) in Ease of Living Index and Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey”. The support from the officials and involvement of the public are pivotal in achieving the rankings at the national level, he said. “Focus will be laid by VMC in developing parks and open spaces to promote the culture and heritage of the city,’’ Nivas went on to add.