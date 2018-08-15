Vijayawada Zilla Parishad High School maths teacher suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A teacher of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Ramavarappadu of Vijayawada, was suspended on Tuesday for sexually harassing and verbally abusing students.

M Rajesh teaches mathematics to ninth and tenth standard students. An action was initiated against him after parents of the harassed girls lodged a complaint with the school authorities about his bad behaviour. Confirming the news, Krishna DEO MB Rajyalakshmi said the accused was suspended immediately after the complaints were received. The DEO said that the parents initially lodged a complaint against the teacher through ‘1100 - Peoples First’ portal, and the complaint was later forwarded to the education department.