Anantapur solar project to be commissioned by September

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 400 MW solar power project coming up in Anantapur district is likely be commissioned by September this year, Chairman and Managing Director of APTransco and Managing Director of APGenco K Vijayanand said. He added that the two 800 MW units — Stage V of Dr NTTPS in Vijayawada and Stage II of Krishnapatnam project — would be ready by June 2019.

Addressing the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha on Wednesday, the APTRANSCO MD said the State has made tremendous progress in power generation to spur industrial and economic growth, thus attracting international investors to Amaravati. Vijayanand said the installed capacity registered 89 per cent growth in the last four years and the State has achieved 81 awards for its performance in power sector.

“The capacity of APGenco increased by 2,255 MW in the past four years. Similarly, the total installed solar power capacity increased to 2,515 MW and wind power capacity to 3,995 MW. The world’s largest solar power project of 1,000 MW was established in Kurnool,” Vijayanand explained.