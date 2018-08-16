Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh appoints new Durga temple Executive Officer

IRS officer V Koteswaramma will take charge as Executive Officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri on Friday. 

VIJAYAWADA: IRS officer V Koteswaramma will take charge as Executive Officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri on Friday. The State Government appointed her as temple EO after relieving former Endowments Commissioner M Padma, who was holding additional charge as the executive officer of the temple.

According to sources, Koteswaramma had reportedly interacted with the devasthanam staff and priests over the missing silk saree issue. The issue had created a flutter and even Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his anger over temple trust board chairman Y Gouranga Babu for tarnishing the temple’s image.

Considering a preliminary report submitted by M Padma, the government issued a GO and removed temple trust board member K Surya Latha Kumari from the committee. To streamline the administration, the officer is likely to conduct a meeting with temple staff and vydic committee members on Friday after assuming charge.

