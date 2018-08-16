Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Officials Asked to study trade margin given to wine dealers in other States

Demanding to increase trade margin on sale of liquor to 18 per cent from the existing 9 per cent, AP State Wine Dealers Association (APSWDA) organised a ‘no purchase’ protest.

Published: 16th August 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the dealers of wine shops insisting on enhancing their commission citing losses and the Excise officials opposing the same on the grounds that the dealers are earning more revenue after the government slashing the licence fee, the issue went to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is learnt to have directed the officials of Excise department to conduct a detailed study on the liquor business in the neighbouring States and submit a report whether to increase the commission or not.

Demanding to increase trade margin on sale of liquor to 18 per cent from the existing 9 per cent, AP State Wine Dealers Association (APSWDA) organised a ‘no purchase’ protest for some days in the last week of April and withdrew it following the government assuring to look into the issue. However, with there was no progress for the last three months, the APSWDA once again took up to the notice of Excise Minister KS Jawahar.

After going through the report of the Excise officials that there is no need to enhance the commission of dealers, the Chief Minister,  however, instructed them to inquire about licensee fee being collected in other States and the commission being given to dealers so as to take a decision accordingly.Speaking to TNIE, an official of the Excise department said that they are collecting the details from the neighbouring States. “As we have decreased the license fee of A4 shops by 75 per cent, there are no chances of wine shop owners suffering losses,” the official said adding that they will make a study on license fee and trade margin in Telangana and Karnataka.

“As the government itself is conducting liquor sale in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there is no need to collect details from those States,” the official said. Stating that the government has lost around Rs 1,500 crore after reducing the licence fee of A4 shops by 75 per cent in the excise year which commenced from July, 2017, the official said they came up with the idea of imposing Additional Excise Duty (AED) to overcome the income lost on reduction of licence fee and reduced the margin on sale to liquor shop owners. Despite reducing the margin, the official claims that merchants are getting good profits following the reduction in licence fee and the government’s strong action against belt shops.

Contrary to the claim of excise officials, APSWDA president Rayala Subba Rao said suicide of a liquor merchant in Nellore district and death of another merchant in Chittoor district were indication to the huge losses being faced by wine shop dealers.“If we are getting profits, what is need for us to shutdown our business?’’ he questioned.

Stating that a petition filed by them against reduction of trade margin is pending with the High Court, he said in case of getting a favourable verdict, the government will have to pay Rs 1,800 crore to wine dealers per year and Rs 3,600 crore for two years.

“We approached the court citing that there was no mention about reducing trade margin when the notification issued for allocation of wine shops and it was reduced from the existing 21 per cent to 9 per cent three months after the notification,” he said, exuding confidence of winning the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wine shop Liquor sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States