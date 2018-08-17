Home Cities Vijayawada

Auto disposable syringe in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the auto disposal syringes, reportedly first-of-its-kind to be used by any State government in the country, on Thursday, during a review meeting conducted w

Published: 17th August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the auto disposal syringes, reportedly first-of-its-kind to be used by any State government in the country, on Thursday, during a review meeting conducted with the Health department officials.

These syringes are being developed by the Hindustan Syringes and Medical Drugs Limited and soon all the government hospitals across the State will be using these auto-disposable syringes to control diseases, such as HIV, Hepatitis and others. Once the syringe is used to inject medicine, it can no more be used for other purposes.

Addressing the officials, Naidu said that more companies producing innovative healthcare products should come up in AP and this in spite of companies such as Med Tech already operating from Visakhapatnam.

