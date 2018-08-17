Home Cities Vijayawada

Gain for temple brass artisans, pain for household item makers 

While around 50 household brassware artisans in Onipenta and 30 in Budithi are struggling to meet ends, temple brass item makers are earning a handsomely.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

K Ramaiah from Onipenta making a brass pail; G Ramesh, an Onipenta artisan, showing his work — an arch for a temple entrance | Express

By Anirudh Chakravarthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 400 families at Onipenta in Kadapa district and 90 families at Budithi of Srikakulam have lost their livelihood inherited from ancestors as brass household items have lost their sheen among people.

Majority of these traditional artisans have already taken up other jobs. FM Ismail, founder of Onipenta Brass Artisans Development Macts Society, said, “There were over 500 families in the profession of making brass household items in Onipenta in 1998. At present, there are less than 100 families left in the business. Nobody is using brass items in their houses these days. People have switched to plastic and aluminum. Hence, a majority of these families were forced to switch to other works such as tenant farming and construction work.”    

A Suryakala, co-founder of Manikanta Brass Works in Budithi, said, “There were 120 families engaged in this profession 15-20 years ago. Only 30 families are remaining now. Some of the families have moved to other professions.” However, Lepakshi Handicrafts, a State government initiative, has been trying to uplift these artisans by conducting workshops by purchasing their household brass items. “We have been supplying brass household items to 14 Lepakshis. Artisans in Budithi are making brass vases, pails and containers which are being showcased by Lepakshi and other private stores. Due to these efforts, the sale is better these days,” said  Suryakala.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had conducted a workshop for the artisans in Onipenta for 45 days from May to June. “There will be more such programmes. Our brass items were showcased in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan in November 2017 and we showcase them regularly in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam,” said Ismail. Citing a German study which says brass pails kill bacteria in the water, he said brass household items are good for the health.

While around 50 household brassware artisans in Onipenta and 30 in Budithi are struggling to meet ends, temple brass item makers are earning a handsomely.“We make temple items like idols, bells and arches. We are earning from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,00,000 a month. We are exporting our products to temples in Chennai, Kanchipuram and  Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. We are using the Common Facility Service Centre established by the government in Onipenta. Each machine for brass casting in the facility costs about Rs 20-30 lakh,” said Ismail.

While artisans said they had asked government officials to train them in making temple brass items, Lepakshi general manager I V Lakshmikant told Express that the government has no plans to convert household brass item makers into temple brass item makers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brass work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career