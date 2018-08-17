Nod for powerboat racing in capital city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The government on Thursday issued administrative sanction for conduct of the F1H2o World Championship, an international powerboat race promoted by the H2o management, in Amaravati this year in November. AP tourism department along with one firm, India Xtreme Adventure Pvt. Ltd, will organise the event. The finance department accorded concurrence in principle to utilise `15.80 crore. The Chief Executive Officer, AP Tourism Authority has entered into a Tripartite Agreement with the India Xtreme Adventures Pvt.Ltd. and H2o for conducting the event in the State.