RFID system to be implemented in all hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, the mother-child radio frequency identification (RFID) process, the implementation of which is likely to put a brake on incidents of theft or swapping of the newborn, is all set to be introduced in all government hospitals in the State.

Currently, this process is being implemented in the hospitals of East Godavari district on a pilot basis. These hospitals are using the RFIDs both for the mother and the child to curb baby kidnap and baby swapping incidents. For the record, the proposal to use these RFIDs was made almost two years ago to save the newborn from being kidnapped or swapped, but due to various reasons, the implementation of the RFID project got delayed. However, in districts such as Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, the management of a few hospitals had implemented the RFID project.

According to sources in the Health Department, the RFID project is more likely to be implemented in all hospitals across the State from November this year. In the meantime, the officials are making all arrangements to procure the materials needed to run the RFID process and are busy setting up the required infrastructure etc. in the hospitals. Each RF-ID tag is said to cost around Rs 50 and each hospital will be spending over Rs12 lakh to implement this project in the first phase.

Speaking to TNIE, S Babulal, superintendent of GGH Vijayawada said, “The proposal to set up the RFID system is pending for a long time. The construction of the new gynaecology building is in progress and we want to establish this technology in that new building.”

What is RFID system?

In this RFID system, the authorities will attach an RFID tag to the baby and its mother in the presence of their family members, immediately after the baby is born.

The tag will carry the details of the baby and its mother, including their photographs and other details concerning their identification, so that the patient party need not worry that their baby may be swapped with that of others

In case, if someone tries. to kidnap the baby, the security alarm, installed at the entrances of the hospitals, will be set off to alert the staff of the hospitals.

The in-built security mechanism of the tag will also alert people if the newborn is taken away more than 10 metres from its mother.