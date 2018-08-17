Home Cities Vijayawada

SIT to probe illegal quarrying in Guntur

Published: 17th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department on Thursday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all cases pertaining to the alleged illegal quarrying in Guntur district.

After a rap from the Hyderabad High Court, the State government on Tuesday directed the CID to take up investigation in Konanki village of Piduguralla and Kesanupalli and Nadikudi of Dachepally mandals in Guntur district. According to an official release, the SIT comprising six teams includes three DSP rank officers and 14 inspectors. The teams will work under the direct supervision of a DIG rank officer.
The SIT will collect details of the cases registered in various police stations with respect to illegal quarrying in the two mandals and start its investigation in a couple of days. All quarries in the two mandals will be inspected to ascertain if rules have been violated.

The Collector, in a report submitted to the government had stated that 31,30,419 MT of limestone had been mined illegally from the three villages causing revenue loss to the government. He also highlighted that a preliminary investigation by the Mines and Geology Department had found that 17 persons were responsible for the illegal activity and cases had been registered against them.

