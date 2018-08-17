Two Quadrangular ODI matches put off due to rains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Quadrangular Series featuring India A, India B, South Africa A & Australia A, which was set to commence on August 17, 2018, at Mulapadu, Vijayawada, will now begin on August 19 due to heavy rainfall. The first two fixtures of the series have been put off but the rest of the fixtures will continue as per schedule from 19th August 2018.

Match officials, in consultation with the ground curator S Sriram, agreed that the ground conditions were not suitable for play for the next two days. India A Cricket team captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his confidence over his team’s skills and good performance in the upcoming series. “Playing in the 2019 World Cup XI for Indian cricket team is a major target for all youngsters and the upcoming quadrangular series are a platform where our mettle will be tested,” said Iyer.

In an interaction with mediapersons, Iyer said that cricket players are used to ups and downs and every player should work hard to ensure victory for the team. When asked about his chances of being selected in the world cup squad, the young player said that playing as part of the squad was his goal which he could achieve only with consistent performance.

“Presently, I am enjoy playing in the middle order and scoring runs for the team, which is crucial to prove my mettle,” said Manish Pandey, captain of India B team.

Australian A team captain Travis Head opined that playing on subcontinent pitches will help the youngsters develop confidence in the team ahead of World Cup-2019. “I am playing in India for the first time and the conditions here are favourable for showcasing skills,” said Khayelihle Zondo, South Africa A team captain.