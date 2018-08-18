Andhra food festival starts from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Department is organising a 15-day Andhra traditional food festival at Hotel DV Manor at 12 noon from Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Tourism Department, said that the purpose of the event was to showcase the traditional dishes of Andhra Pradesh and make the tourists experience the age-old flavours of the State.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, said, “Andhra food is not only delicious, but healthy. However, the youth are being attracted to junk food.”